Raiders Sign Free Agent OL From Bengals
The Las Vegas Raiders have made major moves so far this offseason. They have brought in Pete Carroll as their new head coach and John Spytek as their new general manager.
Owner Mark Davis and minority Tom Brady quickly got to work in putting together the right head coach and general manager duo for the Silver and Black.
Now, with only a week away from the official start of free agency the Raiders have start early on making moves to improve their roster.
It was reported on Wednesday by NFL Senior Insider Ian Rapoport that the Silver and Black were signing former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Alex Cappa.
"The Raiders are jumping into free agency early, signing former Bengals OL Alex Cappa, source says. Some OL depth," said Rapoport on X/Twitter.
The Raiders were able to sign Cappa before free agency began because he was released by the Bengals earlier in the week. The Raiders did not wait and jumped on their first free agent signing of the Carroll and Spytek ERA. Cappa will be signing a two-year deal with the Raiders.
Cappa played with the Bengals over the last three seasons. He started at right guard and was protecting one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, Joe Burrow.
Cappa also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where we were also a starter. Spytek knows Cappa from their days in Tampa Bay together and now they reunite in Las Vegas.
It is going to be interesting how Cappa will be used on the Raiders offensive line. Cappa will have to battle it out for a starting position. And if the Raiders decide to move guard Jackson Powers-Johnson to center full time a guard spot will open up for Cappa.
The Raiders offensive line played well last season. It was led by veteran left tackle Kolton Miller and the young talent up front. Dylan Parham, DJ Glaze, Jordan Meredith, Powers-Johnson all were ready when they got their opportunity and did not disappoint.
This move for Cappa is just one of the many moves the Raiders are expected to make this offseason. They are still in search of their next franchise quarterback, but they have the offensive line set to give whoever is under center good protection.
