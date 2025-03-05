Maxx Crosby Makes His Pick For Next Raiders QB
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that once free agency opens up in a couple weeks or in the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
The Raiders have struggled to find a consistent starter at the quarterback position over the last few seasons. The Raiders have the money to go after any free agent quarterback they want and the draft capital to select one as well.
Head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will be the ones leading the charge to find the next franchise quarterback for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders' face of the franchise player Maxx Crosby let us know who he wants to see under center next season for the Silver and Black on Tuesday.
"I think that is the thing people are sleeping about, Aaron Rodgers, too because I know the competitor," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on his "The Rush" podcast. "He is an ultra competitive human being, but it is a first year off of an Achilles is one of the highest things to do."
"You have seen happen with Kirk [Cousins] he had a down year. It happened with Aaron, he struggled like you said early on but he got better as the season went on."
"I think with all the doubt and all the negativity around Aaron Rodgers, oh he needs to retire, things like that you know he is getting cut by the Jets. I think he is going to come back, I know he is 41 years old. I think he is going to have a big year this year."
"And I hope it is in our town [Las Vegas]. Come on now, I am all for it. I think this year fully healthy, full offseason, my prediction is he is going to have a great year."
Crosby has made his voice heard in the past with the Raiders. It would not be a surprise if the coaching staff and the front office include Crosby in talks about the quarterback position.
The Raiders can sign Rodgers and it would not cost a lot and still bring in a rookie quarterback to learn from one of the best quarterbacks to play the position.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE