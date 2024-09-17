Future HOF Tight End Believes Raiders' Bowers Could 'Surpass' Him
Brock Bowers is only two games into his NFL career and is already showing signs of
His teammate, Davante Adams, thinks he has the potential to be on the same level as one of the greatest to ever play the position.
Adams and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski appeared on the "Up & Adams" show together on Tuesday. The six-time Pro-Bowl wideout made it clear he has the utmost faith in his teammate's ceiling.
"I don't ever like to put any expectation on a young player, but I mean, the type of kid that he is, I mean, he literally only cares about football," Adams said. "And he shows some promise of looking like this guy [Gronkowski] that's on the screen with us right now, honestly. I don't want to do that to him or downplay what he's [Gronkowski] done because he's one of the best to ever do it, and I totally mean that, but this young player is on a different level for a rookie. And I think Baltimore got a chance to feel that a little bit."
Gronkowski didn't object.
"And I agree with that, Davante," he said. "I mean, Brock Bowers, I was a big fan of him when he was with Georgia. The guy's a winner. The guy is a playmaker. Whenever the ball is thrown to him, I love his explosiveness after the catch. And I feel like he's on track to be better than myself. I mean, I don't think he can dominate in the trenches the way I dominated in the trenches, but just overall, as a pass-catching tight end, I think he can surpass me in many situations.
"I mean, he already has 15 catches, the most by any rookie of all time in their first two games as a tight end. So, shout out to Brock Bowers. I'm a big fan; I can't wait to continue watching him."
Bowers totaled 98 yards on nine receptions in the Raiders' win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, which followed his 58-yard debut in Week 1.
Gronkowski was a five-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first-team All-Pro and a four-time Super Bowl champion.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.