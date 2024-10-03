Game-Clinching Moment Felt Surreal for Raiders DE Charles Snowden
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden sealed the Raiders' Week 4 victory when he sacked Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on fourth-and-3 inside the red zone on the Browns' final go-ahead attempt.
It was a huge moment for the 26-year-old edge rusher, who has bounced around the NFL and has been looking for an opportunity to help an NFL team. Snowden had a solid training camp with the Raiders but still did not make the active roster. But with injuries to both of the Raiders' starting defensive ends, an opportunity opened up for Snowden. And he has taken full advantage of it.
"I mean it was just blowing up, nonstop," Snowden said on Wednesday. "I mean, I had friends and family from high school and middle school reaching out and just showing support and saying they have been following. And so, it has just been very cool to see, and I appreciate them all.
"I cannot put it into words. It felt like I could not dream it up any better. That was a moment of just pure euphoria. I enjoy just the raw, authentic, just emotions at the moment taking over. I mean for a moment of that magnitude; I think that is what it is all about."
The moment didn't immediately sync in for Snowden.
"In the initial moment, it was just getting the team to win and everything," he said. "But as I just sat down for a second and thought about it and just everything I put in. Everything I sacrificed. All those long nights, I questioned if it going to pay off. It just felt rewarding."
Now, Snowden is focused on the next task at hand -- the Denver Broncos.
"It was a great play, it was a great moment, but I mean, that game is over and now we are just building and focusing on the Broncos," he said. "The Broncos are a great team. Won two games in a row. Two great teams that they beat. So, we are just focused on that, and I am just trying to continue to help the team out however I can."
Snowden is looking to build on his game with each passing week. While that sack against Cleveland was a breakout moment, there's more he has to do to become the best player he can be.
"I think my one percent is just finding one or two things just every practice," Snowden said. "Just go out and focus on and just doing that and just really communicating with my coaches ... and them just holding me accountable. ... Improving and just doing things the right way. Getting better every day."
