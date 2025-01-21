Has Jakorian Bennett Proven He Can Be a Long-Term CB for Raiders?
Rebuilding teams, like the Las Vegas Raiders, want to ensure they have as many long-term pieces in place as possible before they can think about things like competing for championships.
The Raiders won just four games in 2024, so the playoffs were quickly out of their minds this season. After a certain point, Las Vegas just needed to consider who they would build a team with.
One of those players turned out to be tight end Brock Bowers. The record-setting rookie proved he could be this offense's focal point for years.
On the defensive side, the Raiders know defensive end Maxx Crosby is one of their franchise cornerstones. But is there another on that side of the ball?
The Raiders saw improved play from cornerback Jakorian Bennett, but was it enough to believe he can lock down that spot long-term?
The second-year man out of Maryland started seven games in 2024, posting 26 total tackles and eight passes defended. He still has not recorded an interception through two seasons.
Bennett was on pace to have a significantly better season than his rookie year, but a shoulder injury ended his season after 11 weeks. Unfortunately, He has been unable to avoid the injury bug in his first two NFL seasons.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bennett was targeted 37 times, allowing 18 receptions for 176 yards and not allowing a touchdown. Before injuries hit him again, Bennett looked impressive.
There is a lot to like about Bennett’s physical profile. He has solid size, impressive speed, and athleticism that allows him to stay downfield with some of the top receivers in the league.
Many expected Bennett to have a breakout season in 2024, and he was on pace for one before missing the remainder of the season. If he can stay healthy, 2025 could be his best year yet.
While Bennett has played well on the field, it is fair to be concerned about his long-term durability because of the last two seasons. Bennett has only appeared in 24 games in two years. He must show that he can stay on the field if he wants to be a building block for the Raiders' defense.
