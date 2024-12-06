Has Scott Turner Earned Raiders' OC Position?
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a poor offensive season in 2024.
The Raiders are 2-10 and have lost eight consecutive games. They rank 25th in total offense (304.4 yards per game), 14th in passing offense (226.3), last in rushing offense (78.1), and 27th in scoring offense (18.6 points per game).
Coach Antonio Pierce’s team has struggled to sustain drives if they are not throwing to tight end Brock Bowers. They have not gotten their run game going all season, and quarterback play has been inconsistent.
The Raiders fired former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy last month after a brutal nine-game stretch during which he failed to help engineer the offense. Scott Turner took over as the interim coordinator, and his father, Norv, joined him as an offensive analyst.
Since then, the Raiders have produced virtually the same scoring production, but there has been a clear improvement in execution and overall organization of the offense. Turner’s influence has had an impact on this team, and they could see continued offensive growth over the last five games of the year.
Would the Raiders consider giving Turner the full-time OC job if things continue to improve?
There are a few things to consider regarding promoting Turner. The Raiders should look at his overall body of work. Turner previously served as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator for three seasons. In those years, Turner’s offenses ranked 30th, 21st, and 20th in total offense.
While his first year was rough, the next two showed improvement. Do the Raiders feel like he has done enough to earn the job?
Turner’s work with the quarterback room has been solid, too. Gardner Minshew was putting up better numbers under Turner before his injury. Aidan O’Connell had his best game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs last week.
One of the biggest things for the Raiders to consider regarding Turner is how well they feel his scheme and coaching could benefit a rookie quarterback. The Raiders will likely select one in the 2025 NFL Draft, so it must be rookie-friendly.
The Raiders hired an interim coach to a full-time role last season. It has not produced the desired results. Would they do it again with Turner as the OC?
