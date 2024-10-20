History Recap Between Raiders, Rams
When it comes to history between teams in the National Football League, the one between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers is not as deep as most. However, the uniqueness between the organizations is unique because they have moved from their represented cities since the first time they played.
For the Rams, they have moved and are now moved back from their original spot. The first game between the Raiders and the Rams happened 52 years ago when the Raiders hosted the Rams in Oakland. The Raiders won the opening contest 45-17. Seven more meetings happened before a drastic change when the Rams moved from Los Angeles to St. Louis. Five times the St. Louis Rams and the Oakland Raiders played from the years 1997-2014.
The Raiders won two of those five matchups including a nail-biting 16-14 victory in front of Raider Nation in 2010. Recapping the 2014 game as a game of last, as it was the last time the Raiders faced an NFL team representing St.Louis as the team moved back to Los Angeles.
In 2018, roles were reversed as the Rams traveled to Oakland for the last time as the Raiders were set to move to Las Vegas. In their most recent game in 2022, both teams were able to meet with their current identity and representation as the Rams welcomed in the Raiders.
An epic and memorable game took place the last time these two teams met on Dec. 8, 2022, as the Raiders were defeated 16-17 on Thursday Night Football. Las Vegas held a 16-10 lead with 2 minutes remaining but was forced to punt. Despite a tremendous punt from AJ Cole that pinned Los Angeles at its own 2-yard line, a Baker Mayfield-led offense led the eight-play, 98-yard drive with less than 2 minutes to work with, ultimately finding wide receiver Van Jefferson in the end zone, leaving 10 seconds on the clock.
Mayfield had arrived in Los Angeles just days before after he had been released by the Carolina Panthers.
Despite that loss, historically, the Raiders have the upper hand in the all-time series. In 15 games, the Silver and Black have an 8-7 record and will look to add their ninth victory over the Rams on Sunday.
