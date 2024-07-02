Hobbs' Role as Leader for Raiders Becomes Important in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders head into the 2024 season with little experience in their cornerback room.
That isn’t necessarily a good or bad thing; it’s more of an unknown thing. There are several players on the team who the staff is unaware of who they are as players.
One player who, when healthy, is one of the better slot cornerbacks in the league is Nate Hobbs. Hobbs enters his fourth season in the Silver and Black after being a great value pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The problem with Hobbs is that he is never healthy. He has missed at least four games in each of his first three seasons in the league. As long as he can stay on the field, he can be one of the most impactful players on the Raiders’ defense.
But Hobbs’ impact on the Raiders this season goes beyond his play on the field. As one of the most experienced players in the secondary, Hobbs will be tasked with being a leader to the young cornerbacks on the team.
Brandon Facyson has been in the league longer than Hobbs, but Hobbs has been a Raider for longer. Young corners will look up to both players for guidance.
The young Raiders corners know how to survive in the league with their physical traits. Hobbs can help them with the nuances of being a cornerback in the NFL. Cornerback is one of the toughest positions to play, so Hobbs can advise them on how to make the team, get on the field, and stay on the field.
As a day three selection, Hobbs knows what players like Decamerion Richardson and M.J. Devonshire felt on draft day. He will be able to tell them their draft selection doesn’t matter and what matters now is that they’re on the team, so it’s time to work.
Hobbs will need to stay on the field to make plays for the Raiders, but he will be called on for more than that. A seasoned veteran, Hobbs will be a leader for the young corners on the team who need to be shown the way.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.