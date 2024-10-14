How Can the Raiders Turn the Season Around?
The Las Vegas Raiders are spiraling after a 32-13 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, dropping their record to 2-4.
The Raiders have lost their second consecutive game by multiple scores, and the vibes around the team right now are bad.
For how much energy and momentum the team finished the 2023 season with Coach Antonio Pierce leading the way, those feelings have not continued into this season.
It has been a strange and unpleasant start to the season for the Raiders. The offense cannot move the ball, and the defense is on the field too much.
How can they turn the season around before it’s too late?
It starts on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders have not been true to their identity, as they have struggled to run the football through the first six games.
With how Zamir White ran the ball last season and the addition of Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, this run game was expected to improve. It has arguably gotten worse, especially with White being sidelined.
How can the Raiders get the run game going? First, they need White healthy. He has not been exceptional, but he has been productive. The Raiders are going nowhere with Alexander Mattison as their top running back.
The offensive line also must continue to open up holes. White has struggled to find those holes, but that should come with time and more comfort in the system.
The Raiders have also struggled to move the football through the air, no matter who is at quarterback. Both Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell have turned the ball over several times this season. Not having Davante Adams amid trade rumors has also hurt.
Getting their receivers healthy is the first step. Everything else should fall into place after that.
If the offense can sustain drives better, their defense can rest on the sideline, and they won’t have to be on the field for as long. This defense has a chance to be very good, but it can’t show that if it is gassed after every drive.
The team's morale is low after so many losses this season, but things can still turn around. Pierce must help the team re-discover its identity so they don’t spiral out of control.
