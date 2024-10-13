Miscues on Sideline, Field Doom Raiders in Loss to Steelers
LAS VEGAS -- Two franchises known for physical football, toughness, and knock-down-drag-out ball. Two franchises with head coaches looking to return their teams to those hallmarks. What you got was the Raiders’ Week 6 matchup with the Steelers.
Except the Black and Gold did it better than the Silver and Black.
During the first drive, the Steelers did what they have done all year. Short, West Coast-style passing with power running. The Silver and Black would hold the Black and Gold to just three.
The question heading into the contest was whether Aidan O’Connell could be the difference for this offense. On his first drive, the two-tight end look with Brock Bowers and Harrison Bryant signaled this team would stick to the formula that works.
O’Connell ran the offense with efficiency. Underneath passing and power running. The Raiders were driving about as good as they had all season. Alex Mattison ran free. The outside zone blocking was working like clockwork.
Methodical is the word for the Raiders opening drive. A drive that ended with a Mattison touchdown. Commanding is another good word to describe the drive.
The Steelers’ response was a meager drive that ended in a punt. Raiders defensive backs, namely Jack Jones and Tre’von Moehrig, saw to that. Flying to the ball is an understatement. These Raiders were feeling it.
Raiders second-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett, who is having a very good season thus far, made physical plays. Nate Hobbs stepped up for big tackles.
The defense, led by the indomitable Maxx Crosby, was able to pressure quarterback Justin Fields enough to force another field goal.
The Raiders could not give the defense the support offensively. It seemed like perhaps the offensive woes would return even with O’Connell. The Steelers were able to capitalize with Fields’ playmaking ability – until linebacker Divine Deablo made an elite play off the edge.
Big-time sack to singlehandedly deflate a drive.
But the offense needed to respond. They couldn’t. Rookie Dylan Laube fumbled, and the Steelers fell on it. In good field position. For the Steelers. A costly roughing the passer call on Matthew Butler overturned a Deablo interception. Fields would take advantage.
Fourth-and-1, Fields takes it in. Pittsburgh leads 12-7 into the half.
The Raiders had their chance to flip the script. To turn it around. They began the second half with the ball. It was a promising drive until a costly penalty stunted it. Then a blocked punt gave the Steelers the ball inside the Raider 10.
The defense showed out and the Steelers could only walk away with three.
Play-calling was questionable. The Raiders were painfully conservative and failed to attack vertically.
Then Najee Harris punished the Raiders with a 36-yard Superman effort for a touchdown. 22-7.
The Raiders responded with a drive that featured their best assets. Downfield passing and power running. Ameer Abdullah stepped up with a crucial big run. The quarter ended on a penalty that cost the Raiders a touchdown. More self-inflicted wounds.
The Silver and Black one-upped themselves when Abdullah fumbled it at the goal line. Mistakes that cost a game. In abundance. An O’Connell interception with eight minutes to was only icing on the cake. Fields would punish the Raiders with his legs. And six points.
O'Connell's touchdown pass minutes later to Christian Wilkerson would prove futile. The Steelers would score again, another field goal.
When the clock hit zero, the Steelers won 32-13.
The loss sinks the Raiders to 2-4 and more questions are sure to arise as to whether or not this team can get competent enough quarterback play to win games.
The costly mistakes have been a consistent issue this season and mounting injuries only make the situation more dire. Until the Raiders find answers on offense, performances like these are destined to continue.
