How Different Teams Around the NFL Approach Contract Negotiations
In the NFL now, we're seeing more and more players holding out due to failed contract negotiations. Said players do not participate in OTAs, minicamps or training camps and will sometimes even miss games.
All teams want to be able to sign the best players. But it is hard to do that when your best player takes up a large percentage of the team's salary cap. Some will wait for other teams to sign players to see the market value, while others will just sign the player early. This sometimes saves the franchise money as opposed to waiting and signing players late.
This could also be the difference between a franchise keeping a star player or having to let them walk to another team without getting anything in return.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and the Spun's Matt Hladik discussed teams' negotiation tactics on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I've talked to you multiple times about contracts in the NFL," Carpenter told Hladik. " ... When you look at some of the contacts -- and I was having a conversation last night with a member of management of an NFL team -- When you look at these contracts, the stupidity of some of the management is just beyond foolishness to me."
"One of the things that always amazes me is that I look at the well-run organizations ... because they are smart about how they do things and because they are forward-thinking, and they are always prepared," Hladik said. "They are ready to pounce when organizations that are not well-run make mistakes. That is why they can get guys in trades on the cheap. That is why they can go all in. ... Every year, you see more and more the dichotomy between the smartly-run franchises and the ones that are not... It is all about being smart. And in some cases, waiting for the bad teams or the more poorly run teams to screw up. And you could take advantage. ... It is always a smack in the face to see how many huge mistakes franchises make."
