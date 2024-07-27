How Former Raiders Pro Bowler Has Seen Tight Ends Evolve
The tight end position is an interesting case study across the NFL.
Some teams use their tight ends as their main pass-catching options, while others rely on them to block for most of their time on the field.
Some tight ends take pride in playing the position, including San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, who founded ‘Tight End University,’ along with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and former tight end Greg Olsen.
Former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller has attended Tight End University and took pride in playing the position during his time in the league. Waller retired from the NFL last month.
Waller joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, and discussed how he has seen the position evolve.
“The position changed a lot, man,” Waller said. “It used to just be an extended tackle on the end of the line of scrimmage. Kolton Miller would be playing tight end in the 80s and 90s. I remember the first time I saw Jimmy Graham on the Saints, I was like, ‘Woah.’ I feel like I could maybe get there one day. Guys like Antonio Gates, Tony Gonzalez, that mold of player, and now the position is adding speed, and Travis Kelce is out there saucing everybody up, George Kittle takes like eight people to tackle him.”
Waller was also asked if he felt like he was one of the best receiving tight ends in his prime. He believes he was, and he has a compelling case.
“There’s guys with unique skill sets that can also catch 100 passes a year,” he said. “So, it’s really cool. They’re becoming a force. I feel like I definitely was one of the best when I was out there consistently. The tape is there for people to go and watch. I don’t feel like I need to say a whole lot. That’s just what it was.”
Waller caught 350 passes for 4,124 yards and 20 touchdowns in his eight-year career.
The Raiders have a pair of tight ends in Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers who have redefined the position. It should be interesting to see how the Raiders use them in the offense because it is certainly different from how tight ends would have been used decades ago.
