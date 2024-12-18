How Important is This Draft Class For Raiders' Telesco?
The Las Vegas Raiders face an important crossroads in the franchise’s history.
The Raiders have missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons and have had just two winning seasons since they reached the Super Bowl in 2002.
Raider Nation is becoming frustrated with all the losing. This franchise is used to competing for championships but has not done that in a long time. Raiders fans want something to change.
General Manager Tom Telesco is the one tasked with turning this team into a winning franchise again. That could start with the 2025 NFL Draft.
While it may take some time for Telesco’s second draft class to become the main contributors, Raider Nation will be able to tell early on if the players Telesco drafts can play at the professional level.
This is one of the most important drafts of Telesco’s career. The Raiders need him to find a franchise quarterback and add players who can make up the core of this team’s future.
Finding a franchise quarterback could define Telesco’s time with Las Vegas. If the quarterback he selects becomes a star, Telesco could earn himself many more years with the Silver and Black.
If the quarterback he selects flames out, Telesco’s time in Las Vegas could be short-lived, and it could set the franchise back years.
Not only does Telesco need to find a franchise quarterback, but he must also find players who complement that player. The offense needs work, as there are very few key pieces of this team’s future on the offensive side of the ball.
It can be tough to hit on late-round draft picks, but Telesco has found a few gems in his day, like cornerback Desmond King in the fifth round and wide receiver Keenan Allen in the third round.
The Raiders would certainly like Telesco to find an Allen-like receiver in this class.
Las Vegas could also use more young depth. That is where the late rounds of the draft come in. If Telesco does not hit on a gem, he could find players who can still contribute in some way.
2025 is a defining year for Telesco and the Raiders. He must make a hard turn for this organization in another direction.
A winning one.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.