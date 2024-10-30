How Jaxson Dart Fits with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled throughout the 2024 season, failing to remain competitive in many games.
The offensive struggles, namely a lack of consistency at quarterback, have led many in Raider Nation to punt on this season and turn their attention to the Raiders’ offseason.
Fortunately for the Raiders fans who believe ‘there’s always next year,’ the offseason should bring optimism. The Raiders are expected to have the second-most cap space in the NFL and, should their record hold, a high 2025 NFL Draft selection.
The biggest priority for General Manager Tom Telesco should be finding the team’s next franchise quarterback by any means. Whether through the draft or free agency, the Raiders cannot stand pat at the most important position in football.
Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart is a quarterback the team could consider in the draft. A 40-game starter in his college football career, Dart could be an appealing day-two option for the Silver and Black.
In 2024, Dart has completed nearly 71 percent of his passes for 2,695 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He has led the Rebels to a top-20 national ranking.
Dart has good size for a quarterback at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. He has a good set of physical tools that he can grow into with some development.
He has good arm talent, which has been on display this season. Dart can make several throws at an elite level and shows impressive accuracy.
If the Raiders draft Dart, he would provide a spark for the Silver and Black offense. While Lane Kiffin quarterbacks struggle to transition to the NFL level due to how different his offensive scheme is from the pros', Dart has the tools and mental makeup to be a good NFL quarterback.
Dart can also take off and run if needed, and the Raiders could occasionally use him in designed runs. His versatility would be a welcome sight for a struggling offense.
Raiders fans may not like waiting until the second day of the draft to take a quarterback, but being patient for a developmental player could pay off.
Could Dart’s accuracy and physical tools be worth the wait?
