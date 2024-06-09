How Legendary Raiders Owner Al Davis Hired Raiders His Staff
The Raiders legendary owner AL Davis had a vision for his team that only he could complete. He took his Raiders all the way into winning ways once he became owner. He wanted to win and win in his own way. One of the unique ways he won was simple "Just Win, Baby."
Our own Las Vegas Raiders Insider Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. interviewed Tom Walsh to talk about the Raiders legendary owner AL Davis.
"I think we had a special relationship primarily because of Sid. You know Sid was like my step football father. He took AL off the street. Joe Madro, who was a longtime scouting, Sid. Offensive line coach going back to the University of Cincinnati back in the 50s, had heard AL speak at a clinic back in New York and he just sits on the phone and says hey. And Joe was with us for thousands of years at the Raiders too. He says we got to have this guy. This guy got to be on our staff. And so, hey that is how we got hired. But you know we just clicked in that regard. I tell you that this is so bizarre, I was like 32 I had flown out to Oakland for the interview, I am meeting with AL over on Edgewater and he kind of for got I was born and raised less than 17 miles on the other side of Calicott tunnel from Oakland... I remember when it was the Oakland Senors not the Oakland Raiders," said Walsh.
"I meant what I said and said what I meant. So, we are talking one day across from me and he is talking about the greatness of the Raiders and all the championships and all this and all that. And I told him, I honestly always thought you should have won more games, you should of won more titles. And it was like a jaw dropping moment. You talk about where he just looked at me like, oh my god this kid is talking to me AL Davis. And this is what he is saying and the guy is like you know a kid... I am not looking for a yes man, I want to know what you think," said Walsh.
