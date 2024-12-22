How Raiders' Adam Butler Underwent Change to Achieve Career Highs
The Las Vegas Raiders defense has been the best unit of the team. Even with having multiple injuries at every position on the defensive side, it has been good. A lot of credit has to go to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and the stuff. The players coming in and being ready for their opportunity have also helped the defense continue to play well and grow this season.
One veteran who has played well since becoming a Raider is defensive tackle Adam Butler. Butler has been the leader of the defensive line and now the defense. Butler brings a great presence and a loud voice to the defense, especially to the young defensive players.
"Just got a new attitude," Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler told Eddie Paskal on Upon Further Review. "Had to change my mind set up and you know, just be willing to do things differently. You know, my attack. The way I attack guys on the line of scrimmage is different than I ever had before. And I think, you know just being a veteran and gaining that experience has helped a lot too."
Butler talked about how his family has had a huge impact on his career.
"Well I am married now ... You know I got another kid on the way. So, now I am going to have two kids. I have a whole family depending on me now. You know, it is different, than just being a single bachelor by yourself. I still had a purpose back then, but it is so much deeper now."
Butler is having one of his best seasons for the Silver and Black.
"It happened to me in the spring when I was wedding prepping. Me and my wife got married in June but in the spring you are right, I was lying in bed just staring at the ceiling. I just had to kick into a different mode and here I am. Like you said, you know career high in tackles. I just try to be a menace, you know a maniac this whole season. It is going well for me."
Butler's veteran presence is one that the Raiders want to keep on this roster for the young talent can learn off of.
