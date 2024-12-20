Raiders' Defense Only Focused on One Thing Going Forward
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has lost half of its starters at various points throughout this season and many of the injuries have been season-ending. The injuries have depleted the Raiders' defense, which has been the team's strength, dating back to last season.
Las Vegas' defense has performed well despite the numerous injuries but according to Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the success of the defense is based off the production of the team, not the unit.
Graham is grateful for the defense's performance but emphasized the need for a win.
"The business is about production," Graham said. "So, as a teacher, I'm always appreciative and excited about growth. So, growth in that if we're lacking turnovers, we get turnovers. I'm appreciative of that, but am I satisfied? It really only comes down to wins and losses, but I appreciate growth. So, individually and as a unit, when we grow. But no different, the fans don't care, the standings don't care. The league is a production business. You've got to win. And so, say 15 points, well, then we've got to hold them for less than our offense scores, period, point blank. That's what we've got to do. So, that's our job."
With the Raiders playing on Monday night, they have less time to prepare for the Jaguars. Still, Graham was sure to share tips with his players on how to mentally and physically prepare to play another football game with a day less of preparation.
"I talked to them, I really talked to them about the mental approach to it. I talked to the young players about the physical approach to it," Graham said. "I said, 'Listen', especially to the rookies, I'm like, 'You don't know, you've got to talk to the vets.' So, I'm big on that, prepping them for the recovery physically, the recovery emotionally for the game. Because any of you guys that played, and especially at this level, it's an emotional game. You've got to play with your emotions to a certain degree. So, that's one thing I talked to him a lot about that, and then I tell them, 'I'm going to stay out of your way, I'm not going to add too much to screw you up or anything like that on a short week.'"
