How Raiders DC Graham Builds Relationships with Players
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is a well-experienced coach in the NFL.
Graham has made several stops around the league during his career, including stints with the New England Patriots, where he said he learned valuable lessons from former Coach Bill Belichick, the New York Giants, the Green Bay Packers, and the Miami Dolphins.
Graham said that one skill he has had to learn as a coach is how to communicate with players. There was a tough learning curve, but he discovered he has to communicate with each player differently.
Graham joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush," and discussed how he has learned to communicate with his players throughout his coaching career.
“He [Crosby] is still chasing it,” Graham said about relating to his players. “Whatever it is he’s chasing, whatever the chip is, whatever it is, he’s still chasing it. [Robert Spillane], undrafted, chasing it. Epps, these guys are all chasing. Whether [Adam Butler] was out of football for a year. Jenkins, ‘Oh, is he too old?’ They’re still chasing, and they have the same energy. They attack it; every day is new, they’re trying to get one percent better every day. Do I have to know how to communicate to each guy differently? Yeah.”
Graham said one of the lessons Belichick taught him was how to be a better listener. He said players respond differently to coaching, so he has to adjust to each player individually.
“I told them -- we had a meeting before we left -- I said, ‘Spring is about getting to know the guys again.’ For me as the coordinator, and I encourage the position coaches, I have to know how to push each person’s buttons. It’s different. How I push Maxx’s buttons is different. How I push Christian [Wilkins] buttons is different; talking to Spill or [Divine] Deablo is different. But that comes with experience, being willing to listen, and thankfully, Maxx has lived through it, I’ve done a better job of that.”
Graham is a true players’ coach who many players have spoken highly of. The Raiders will win games this season on the backs of their defense, and Graham is leading the way.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Graham and Crosby.
