How Raiders Defense' Can Reach Its Ceiling
The Las Vegas Raiders ended the 2023 season as one of the best defensive teams in the NFL.
They hope to carry that momentum into the 2024 season and show they can be an elite defense for a full year.
The Raiders improved their defense this offseason by adding star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and the players they acquired through the 2024 NFL Draft.
However, there is still room for growth in Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham’s squad. The Raiders were a good defense last year, but there is still a level they can reach to become one of the league’s elite.
A few things have to happen before they can do that. What are they? Let’s examine them.
Figure out CB2 - The Raiders’ secondary is solid everywhere except for one position.
Las Vegas does not currently have a concrete answer as to who will be their starting cornerback opposite Jack Jones. Nate Hobbs will hold down the slot, but the starting job on the boundary is up for grabs.
If the Raiders can figure out who they want to start at that spot and that starter plays well, their defense will be elevated to a high level. Can Jakorian Bennett, Brandon Facyson, or Decamerion Richardson deliver great plays?
Malcolm Koonce (or Tyree Wilson) takes another step - Maxx Crosby finally got some help across the defensive line last season with the emergence of Koonce.
Koonce has become a good edge rusher heading into his fourth season, but now, he has to become a great one if the Raiders are going to become one of the league’s best defenses. If not him, second-year man Tyree Wilson has to add some pass-rush moves to his freakishly athletic repertoire.
The point is that Crosby needs one of these two edge rushers to take their games to another level, so the Raiders can have multiple threats to rush the passer along the defensive line.
Depth is ready to contribute - The Raiders have impressive defensive starters, but their ancillary pieces have to be prepared to play if called on.
Injuries are common in the NFL, so the backups have to practice every day like they could be inserted into the starting lineup because they very well could.
The Raiders have some young players at some important positions who may get thrown to the fire. In that case, they must show the team what they are made of.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.