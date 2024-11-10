How Raiders Owner Mark Davis Learned From Past Mistakes
The Las Vegas Raiders are once again having another disappointing season. The Silver and Black sit at 2-7 in their bye week and have a tough schedule after the bye.
The Raiders also have made yet another in-season coaching change. They fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy last week. Now, Scott Turner will take over the playcalling duties.
Raider Nation has not been happy with the Raiders play all season. And many fans are questioning if owner Mark Davis made another mistake in hiring head coach Antonio Pierce.
The fans have been critical of Davis in the past. And it is fair. When you have the most loyal fan base in the NFL and sell them "Just Win Baby" and you did not do that, it is a problem. One thing they cannot put on Davis is the hiring of Pierce.
Most fans wanted Pierce as head coach and Davis listened to the fans.
Our Hondo Carpenter discussed how Raiders owner Mark Davis has learned from his mistakes on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I do not think Mark Davis wants to get rid of AP," said Carpenter. "Does that mean AP is safe for next year? No, I do not believe that. I do not think he should be fired ... I think it is something that is going to literally go through. And I think Mark is going to listen to Tom Brady a lot. Which I am not saying that is wrong ... I do have a ton of respect for him. I think he has grown as an owner. I mean, he already was a proven tremendous business mind. Far superior to his father [AL Davis] business wise. And he is in a quest to surround himself with the best football people ... If you ask him, what is it going to take for you to get the respect you deserve, this will be his answer, win. Winning covers a multitude of sins. And winning, you get away with a lot. And you earn a lot when you win. That is, it. Got to win. Just win baby. And I think he will get it."
