How Special are This Season's Raiders Special Teams Units?
As the 2024 preseason wraps up, there are many things to look at when recapping the Las Vegas Raiders' three games. Answers have been found regarding who will be starting and certain positions, while questions and comparisons will continue being discussed regarding who will go where for the season opener.
Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham and his defensive coaches have lots to go over in preparation, likewise for the offensive coaching staff. For Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon and his staff, those positions have almost all been decided. Those decisions should have Raider Nation excited as there are elite players in the National Football League wearing the Silver and Black and anchoring their special teams units.
This preseason has presented those special remarks as guys are making plays and having confidence heading into week one. Kicker Daniel Carlson finished the preseason going perfect on all kicks, including a late-game kick to tie the game in the finale. Punter AJ Cole finished the preseason with a 53-yard average and was solid holding for all of Carlson's kicks. Long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer continues to snap accurately and shows promise in running downfield in coverage.
Raider fans knew coming in their specialists have what it takes to be special and elite, but the most exciting thing on special teams this season for the Raiders might be the returners, especially with these new rules for all of the NFL to adjust to.
Tre Tucker has had fans gasping for air throughout the preseason as he’s been just steps away from bringing it back for a touchdown a few times. He finished with 71 yards on just three punt returns. Tyreik McAllister highlighted all units with his 81-yard punt return touchdown. As for the KR, those reps have been shared and it looks like it will be a battle for the job and the job might be one during practice since this new rule change is so new. McAllister, Lideatrick Griffin and Ameer Abdullah have shared the majority of reps throughout the preseason.
This has created a sample size for how Coach McMahon wants to game plan moving forward for the Raiders' return unit and all units throughout special teams.
“They have to understand the scheme, they have to be really, really prepared, they have to know their job and, for me, it's no consequence,” McMahon said.
McMahon has created relationships and understands what he is working on. He is in his third year with the Raiders and a majority of these key players playing on fourth down know him and his expectations. He expects a lot from his players and people have high expectations for him as the coordinator, but just like this new kickoff rule, he will continue to work hard, learn and do what he thinks is best to set this team up for success and win games.
