How the Raiders Look to Get a Spark Against Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders have lost 10 consecutive games, as the season has continued to go downhill weekly. Arguably one of the most difficult parts of the Raiders' struggles this season has been the injuries they have suffered and the extra strain it has placed on the Raiders who remain on the field.
"Yeah, we always talk about making an educated guess, and that wasn’t an opportunity there for him to make that guess," Pierce said. "That was a poor guess. But Jack [Jones] understands that. Jack, I mean, he's a human highlight. I mean, it's either good or bad with him, right? That's kind of how the season's been with him, and he understands that. That's something we constantly talk about, his eye discipline, his technique, his fundamentals, have his eyes in the right place, doing what he's asked to do.
"And I always remind him, even since I've been with him since he was 13, all his interceptions and big plays is when he just does his job, and he doesn't force it. Every time he forces it, that's where it goes opposite for him. So again, that's a learning curve, right? Here's a guy that's trying to make a game-changing play for us down in the red zone or fringe area, and it winds up hurting us. So, what I love about Jack, though, I would say this, after that play, he bounced back very strong. Tackled well, covered his man, did everything he was supposed to do. But that's a hard lesson to learn."
While Jones gave up a touchdown against the Falcons while trying to make a play, his heart was in the right place, even if his eyes were not. The Raiders' season has been challenging, and the team's effort has been questioned at times.
Jones may have given up a touchdown to the Falcons and touchdowns to other teams, while playing with a depleted defensive backfield. Although allowing a touchdown is not ideal for a cornerback and Jones had rarely given up many touchdowns before this season, his technique can be questioned, his and the rest of the Raiders defense's effort cannot.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE