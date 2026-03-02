Raiders Look to Have Interest in 1 Elite Free Agent

The Las Vegas Raiders absolutely must fix their offensive line this offseason. Free agency will give the Raiders plenty of ways to do so, as there are multiple experienced offensive linemen for them to choose from. Las Vegas also has the money to spend to entice many talented free agents.

Las Vegas should be one of the most active teams in the league when it comes to finding offensive linemen in the NFL Draft and free agency. Time will tell just how aggressive Las Vegas will be in fixing their offensive line.

Raiders' Plans

Las Vegas will "make a very strong run" at center Tyler Linderbaum, who is currently with the Baltimore Ravens, but is set to become a free agent this offseason, according to league insider Matthew Berry. The Raiders have a strong need for experienced offensive linemen.

The Raiders have the money to spend, and investing in their offensive line is needed. Linderbaum is one of the top free agents available this offseason and will have several teams bidding for his services. However, few of those teams have more money than Las Vegas.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms-up with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

This is the case for most teams, as football games are won and lost in the trenches. However, this is especially the case for the Raiders, whose offensive line was undoubtedly the team's most pressing issue in the 2025 season. Las Vegas must address the position group and Lindebaum can help.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas must first figure out what to do with offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, who has the potential to play center. If they can add Lindenbaum, that could make Powers-Johnson an offensive guard moving forward under Kubiak. Regardless, the Raiders must decide.

Spytek shared his thoughts on Powers-Johnson and the factors that will influence how the Raiders plan to fix their offensive line.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Whoever the best five are, they'll be out there, and I love Jackson [Powers-Johnson]. He had a hard season, obviously, for a lot of different reasons. He's healthy now, and we're going to talk to Klint [Kubiak] and Rick Dennison and the O-line group, and we'll figure out the best five to run with,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

"We're going to attack this entire offseason with an extremely open mind. And anybody that can help bolster that offensive line and do the job required will be considered. We have a lot of cap space; we've got some elite draft picks, and maybe adding a veteran presence in there or two would be helpful, but not necessarily an absolute necessity. We're not going to begin with the end in mind."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.