How to Watch Preseason Week 1: Raiders at Vikings
The Las Vegas Raiders have wrapped up camp in Costa Mesa, and now, it's time to turn their attention to the Minnesota Vikings, whom they will face in their first preseason game on Saturday.
These two teams last met last season when the Raiders fell 3-0 in embarrassing, low-scoring fashion. Much has changed for both teams since then, and each squad has several players it will be watching closely as they prepare to narrow down their 53-man rosters.
Here's how you can watch Saturday's game:
TV: NFL Network
Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST
NFL Network is the host of Saturday's contest. If you are a resident in the Las Vegas area, you can watch the game on your mobile device through Raiders.com. You can also use the Raiders mobile app, available on iOS and Android devices.
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM
You can listen to the game on KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation 920 AM, the flagship radio station for every Raiders game.
Click the link for details regarding the Raiders' affiliate stations around the country.
The Raiders app also provides radio coverage along with its broadcast.
Saturday's game will be crucial for the Raiders' quarterback battle. It remains to be seen how the reps are distributed between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner minshew II, but each should have a fair opportunity.
"[B]oth quarterbacks want to play a legit quarter," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce earlier this week. "Who goes out first and who goes out second really doesn't matter. Get hopefully an equal amount of snaps and opportunities to showcase."
Saturday will serve as a reunion for Raiders running back Alexander Mattison, who before joining the Silver and Black this offseason, spent his first five NFL seasons in Minnesota.
After Saturday's contest, the Raiders will return to Las Vegas for a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 17. They will remain home afterward to conclude their preseason with a game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Aug. 23.
You can follow along with our live game thread throughout Saturday's game, which will go up shortly before kickoff.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.