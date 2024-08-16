How to Watch Preseason Week 2: Cowboys at Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have been back home this week after a long time away.
Fans got to see their beloved Silver and Black at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, and on Saturday, they will have the chance to witness them in action against another opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas comes off a narrow defeat against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium last weekend as Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance threw for 188 yards while running for 44.
The Raiders last faced Dallas in last year's preseason when the latter handled the former, 31-16. The two teams have not met in the regular season since Thanksgiving of 2021.
Here's how you can watch Saturday's game:
TV: NFL Network
Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Nevada
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST
NFL Network is the host of Saturday's contest. If you are a resident in the Las Vegas area, you can watch the game on your mobile device through Raiders.com. You can also use the Raiders mobile app, available on iOS and Android devices.
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM
You can listen to the game on KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation 920 AM, the flagship radio station for every Raiders game.
The Raiders app also provides radio coverage along with its broadcast.
Saturday will be the Raiders' first home game of the preseason, and the team couldn't be more excited to play in front of its home crowd. It got a taste of that Wednesday when the Raiders hosted an open practice for the public.
I mean, got to thank Sandra [Douglass Morgan] and her department and our whole organization for putting this together," Raiders coach Antonio Pierce told reporters on Wednesday. "I mean, I think this is huge to obviously make this home field advantage for us, and there's a lot of people that can't come to our home games because of the price, obviously. This is a great option for us to get in front of our fans, their energy, their passion, their love for the game, that really inspires our guys ,right? That gets them going.
"And in the training camp, kind of these dog days here, we’re a month into training camp. I mean, these guys are excited. They got on the bus early. We left early from the facility. Guys are excited to get over here because it's different when you play in front of your fans, right? And then, more importantly, they got their family here as well. So, one thing we talked about as a team is creating that home field advantage, and it starts with our fans and obviously our play.”
Following Saturday's contest, the Raiders will stay home to finish off their preseason with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday.
You can follow along with our live game thread throughout Saturday's game, which will go up shortly before kickoff.
