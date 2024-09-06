How to Watch Week 1: Raiders at Chargers
The 2024 NFL season is already here.
The Las Vegas Raiders have been counted out all offseaosn long and will be looking to prove the doubters wrong when they take on their rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
These teams last met in Week 15 last season when the Raiders humiliated the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, posting a franchise-record 63 points in the blowout.
Much has changed since then, however. The Raiders have since hired Antonio Pierce as their full-time head coach, while the Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh as their head coach. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will be back to face the Raiders this time around; he had missed that Week 15 contest after being ruled out for the final four games of Los Angeles' 2023 season, due to a broken index finger on his throwing hand.
The Raiders have not won in SoFi since 2020. They lead the all-time series, 68-58-2.
Here's how you can watch Sunday's contest:
TV: CBS
Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PST / 4:05 p.m. EST
CBS is the host of Saturday's contest. If you are a resident in the Las Vegas area, you can watch the game on your mobile device through Raiders.com. You can also use the Raiders mobile app, available on iOS and Android devices.
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM
You can listen to the game on KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation 920 AM, the flagship radio station for every Raiders game.
The Raiders app also provides radio coverage along with its broadcast.
The Raiders went 0-2-1 in the preseason, while the Chargers went 1-2, most recently having defeated the Dallas Cowboys 26-19.
"A well-coached team, physical, get after it," Pierce said of the Chargers on Thursday. "Everywhere he goes, he wins. Ultimate respect for [Jim] Harbaugh and what he's done in the past, both in the collegiate and professionally."
Harbaugh's name had been thrown around when the Raiders were considering options for the head-coaching hire.
"Ultimate perspective I'm getting – if it's between me and [Jim] Harbaugh, that's not a bad thing," Pierce said. "AP is standing here, though."
