How to Watch Week 4: Browns at Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) lost a game they shouldn't have last week, and by a wide margin.
This week, they have a chance to redeem themselves and take advantage of playing at home against another inferior opponent, the Cleveland Browns (1-2).
Cleveland comes off a loss as well, having fallen to the New York Giants, 21-15, in Week 4. Like the Raiders, they had lost in Week 1 but turned around to win in Week 2.
Las Vegas, meanwhile, lost to the Carolina Panthers, 36-22. Carolina entered the matchup 0-2, having benched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bryce Young. Instead, veteran quarterback Andy Dalton stepped up to the plate and wreaked havoc on a Raiders defense that had been one of the best in the league.
Now, both the Raiders and Browns will be looking to get back to .500 and are each in desperate need to do so.
Here's how you can watch Sunday's contest:
TV: CBS
Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PST / 4:25 p.m. EST
CBS is the host of Saturday's contest. If you are a resident in the Las Vegas area, you can watch the game on your mobile device through Raiders.com. You can also use the Raiders mobile app, available on iOS and Android devices.
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM
You can listen to the game on KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation 920 AM, the flagship radio station for every Raiders game.
The Raiders app also provides radio coverage along with its broadcast.
These two teams last met in 2021 when the Raiders defeated the Browns, 16-14, with a walk-off field goal from Daniel Carlson. It was the first of the Raiders' four-game win streak that ultimately clinched them a playoff berth.
The Raiders leads the all-time regular season series 15-0, while also having a 2-0 record against Cleveland in the postseason.
Sunday will be the first time ever the Browns play in Allegiant Stadium and the first time the Raiders have hosted Cleveland since 2018.
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread throughout the contest, which will go up shortly before kickoff.
