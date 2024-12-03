How Will Raiders Prioritize Free Agent DBs?
The Las Vegas Raiders are primed for an interesting offseason.
You rarely see a team have eight starters or players who play starter-level snaps on defense set to hit free agency.
But that’s the position the Raiders are in.
The Raiders do not currently have Marcus Epps, Robert Spillane, John Jenkins, Tre’von Moehrig, Adam Butler, Malcolm Koonce, Divine Deablo, and Nate Hobbs all set to hit the open market.
According to Pro Football Focus, six of those eight players have played at least 440 snaps (Epps and Koonce are the two who have not, and they would have if not for season-ending injuries).
General Manager and Tom Telesco will have difficult decisions to make regarding the team’s free agents. How will he and Coach Antonio Pierce decide who to keep on the roster heading into 2025?
Let’s focus specifically on the defensive backs today, as three of the eight free agents are either cornerbacks or safeties. The Raiders’ secondary has been solid this season despite an eight-game losing streak.
Moehrig and Hobbs were part of the Raiders’ solid 2021 NFL Draft class, both showing flashes of potential. Do the Raiders believe both are core pieces of this team’s future? Or do they think they must make a decision between the two?
Each player has their own strengths and weaknesses, and the Raiders could have the cap space to keep both on the team going into 2025.
However, if they do have to decide between the two, that decision would be difficult. Hobbs has arguably been the more consistent player, but Moehrig’s highs have been higher.
Could Hobbs’ injury history play a role in how the Raiders view him? Do the Raiders believe Moehrig can truly shake off his poor 2022?
The decision on Epps may be less difficult because of his ACL injury. The safety market will be robust next season, and the Raiders may be hesitant to give a player a contract after a severe injury.
The Raiders have a young defensive backfield with several players who could test their markets in March. Telesco and the Raiders will have to examine all their work closely and determine who they want to re-sign.
Those decisions likely will not be easy.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.