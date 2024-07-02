Howie Long Gives Mt. Rushmore of Raiders' Defensive Linemen
Los Angeles Raiders defensive lineman Howie Long is one of the greatest players in franchise history.
Long, an eight-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion, recently joined current Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby on a recent episode of his podcast, "The Rush."
Crosby asked Long to name his "Mount Rushmore" of Raiders defensive linemen. While Long struggled to come up with just four Raiders to place on his list, he eventually came to an answer.
Long went with Greg Townsend, Reggie Kinlaw, Lyle Alzado, and Chester McGlockton. He refused to name himself and also excluded Crosby.
“I’ll find a place,” Long said about leaving off Crosby. “They say, ‘Where is Maxx going to play?’ I say, ‘We’ll find a place for him.’ Maxx, you’re willing to play anywhere. You’re willing to stand up over the nose, you’re willing to go guard, willing to go tackle, tight end, whatever. You could do all those things, and that’s what makes you great.”
Crosby joked with Long because before coming to those four, he named several other excellent Raiders and did not want to limit his answers to just the defensive line.
Long responded to Crosby with more legendary Raiders to defend his answer.
“Let’s think about it: Freddy Biletnikoff,” he said, referring to the Hall-of-Fame receiver. “There’s too many. He’s the same guy he was as a player, coach, tough, he was tough. Tough player, great player, big game player, Super Bowl MVP.”
Townsend, Long’s first choice, is the Raiders’ all-time sack leader with 107.5. Long is behind him with 84. Townsend is a Super Bowl champion and a two-time Pro Bowler.
Kinlaw, a 12th-round pick in the 1979 NFL Draft, is a two-time Super Bowl champion and posted eight sacks in his career with the Raiders.
Alzado is known as one of the toughest, most relentless football players of all time. He had 23 sacks in four seasons with the Raiders.
McGlockton was a four-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 1995. He had 39.5 sacks as a Raider.
Long was correct when he said it was difficult to choose just four players for his Raiders Mount Rushmore.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Long and Crosby.
