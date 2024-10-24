Idea of Seymour Joining Raiders' Front Office Came About Years Ago
Tom Brady's ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders was pending for nearly a year and a half.
The football world was intrigued to see if the proposal would ever go into effect. It wasn't until a day before that reports surfaced that Brady would be joined by Raiders legend Richard Seymour as a minority owner.
While the news was probably surprising to most, Seymour having a role in the front office was an idea that sprouted even before his playing days were over.
Seymour, who was given the Hall of Fame No. 360, a number he now finds to be ironic given his "full circle moment" of being a minority owner, revealed on NFL insider Adam Schefter's podcast, "The Adams Schefter Podcast," how the thought of him joining the Raiders' front office first came to be.
"So, this is the full circle moment for me, Hall of Fame, ownership," Seymour said. "It's truly a legendary moment, pretty iconic and historic for me and the family. Any time you reach this level of success, it's so many people to thank. And my relationship really goes back to my days with Al Davis. That's really been the bridge here. When I was traded from New England, obviously two iconic franchises under Robert Kraft, the Kraft family, and then get to play for Al Davis. And so, I was in a pretty unique spot there because being a captain, I had the post of the team, but then also, too, the ownership knew that I had the post of the team, and so, I sat in a pretty unique spot, and the players knew that I was a truth fighter and I was going to tell the truth.
"So throughout that process, Al said, 'Hey, Richard, once you get done playing, you should come work in the front office in some capacity.' But my wife's an East Coast girl, and the kids were young, so that was my priority at the time. But throughout that process, Mark Davis and I really stayed in close contact. And so, that's really how all of this took place."
Seymour played the final four of his 12 NFL seasons with the Oakland Raiders, with whom he was named to two of his seven-career Pro Bowls.
He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.
