If Seahawks Cut Lockett, Should Raiders Get Involved?
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for wide receiver talent.
Plenty of talented receivers should hit the open market during free agency, while plenty more will be available in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders need more from their perimeter playmakers. Jakobi Meyers had a nice season, but the position group did not produce much beyond his 1,000-yard season.
Las Vegas hired Pete Carroll as its next head coach at the end of January, looking to establish a culture in the locker room and a baseline level of success.
Since Carroll’s hiring, many rumors have linked current and former Seattle Seahawks to the Silver and Black, including quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Geno Smith.
Now, with rumors swirling that wide receiver Tyler Lockett’s future is uncertain in Seattle, it could make sense for him to reunite with Carroll in Las Vegas.
Should the Raiders pursue Lockett, should he become available?
Let’s make the case for why they should, and why it might not be such a good idea.
Lockett would seamlessly transition to Las Vegas. He spent nine seasons in Seattle with Carroll, and they knew each other well, so he would immediately produce for the Raiders.
Lockett has been an excellent complementary receiver throughout his career. He has caught 661 passes for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns in his decade-long tenure in the league.
The Raiders could use Lockett in the slot to pick up crucial yardage on important downs. He has been a master of getting open and moving the chains in his career, securing nearly 400 first-down receptions.
However, Lockett is 32 years old and was not a major contributor to Seattle’s offense last season. Smith looked DK Metcalf’s and Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s way much more often.
Lockett has seen his production decline in the last three seasons as he gets older. Although he would likely only earn a one-year contract, is it worth it for the Raiders to bring in a declining player for an offense that needs youth and explosiveness?
The Raiders will look for talent upgrades in as many ways as possible. If the Seahawks move on from Lockett, he could be a player on Carroll’s radar. Stay tuned.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.