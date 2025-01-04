Important Incentive on the Line for Raiders' Mattison
The Las Vegas Raiders will not play postseason football, and the Los Angeles Chargers are already locked into a playoff spot.
However, that does not mean the game is meaningless.
Many players on both teams have contract incentives they can reach if they have good performances. Even in games without high stakes, players can still achieve little victories.
That includes the Raiders’ free-agent running back signing Alexander Mattison. Mattison will be in for a bigger payday with a certain amount of catches.
According to Jared Block of RotoRadar, if Mattison catches eight passes in the final game of the season, he will earn an additional $125,000. If he gets 67 or more scrimmage yards, he will earn an additional $250,000.
Earning some extra cash would cap off a productive season for the veteran running back. Mattison has carried the ball 126 times for 400 yards and four touchdowns. He has also caught 32 passes for a career-high 283 yards and a touchdown.
Will the Raiders make it a point to get Mattison the ball as much as possible so he can earn his incentive? They do not have anything to play for, so it would be nice for the team to help him out.
Mattison has been one of the best players in a bad rushing offense. Coach Antonio Pierce’s team ranks last in the league in rushing yards per game at 82.4. His 400 yards lead the Silver and Black in rushing.
It is unknown whether Mattison will re-sign with the Raiders this offseason, but he has shown he can be a productive player and could contribute to the team’s offensive improvement in 2025. A new offensive system would help put Mattison in an even better position.
On the other hand, the Raiders may want to prevent a payday for their division rival. According to Block, Chargers' defensive end Bud Dupree needs one or more sacks to earn a $250,000 bonus.
Mattison has been a solid player for the Raiders despite a bad season. It is only right for the Raiders to help him achieve a personal feat and help him earn a little more money.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE