In-Game Adjustments Key for Raiders to be Victorious in Week 1
The Las Vegas Raiders returned to practice on Wednesday as they get ready to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2024 season.
It is going to be interesting to see how each team game plans for one the other. You got two new head coaches and you got limited film from them. Needless to say, the Chargers have the more experienced NFL coach in Jim Harbaugh, but the Raiders have a coach who has won at the highest level as a player and has shown his team is ready to win now.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce discussed Coach Harbaugh and preparing for his team while addressing the media on Wednesday.
"Ultimate respect for [Jim] Harbaugh," Pierce said. " ... I think it's just a little difficult this time, because we haven't seen anything on film. In preseason, they didn't play any of their starters, a lot of guys didn't show up on tape. So, you have to go back into the archives, right? You have a little bit of Michigan, you have maybe some Baltimore, some Niners stuff you can look at. But at the end of the day, we're going to have to make some adjustments in the game, and that's what we're prepared to do."
Pierce talked about what he's learned when it's come to making those in-game adjustments.
"You have to be prepared, and you have to think ahead," he said. "I mean, there's a lot of things that's going to come up in this game, either through personnel, scheme, a player with, 'What's his role', and then you find out at halftime. And that's what we really spent the last two weeks on, even before this upcoming week. Going into the Niners, we were already kind of dialed in on the Chargers. I think, for all of us as a staff, and myself included, just to keep pounding away on film and go back as far as we can. And you don't want to chase ghosts, right? You don't go back and look at the 2011 season with [Jim] Harbaugh, but maybe you do. And those two gentlemen have been around each other, him and Greg Roman. So, with any little tidbits we can do, we have a pretty good staff upstairs that does a great job of breaking down film. And then, listen, at the day, you have to make the adjustments, and the players have to be able to adapt to it."
