Inside Look into Raiders GM Frontrunner John Spytek
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for the right head coach and general manager to fill the vacancies left by Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco.
The Raiders have interviewed several coaching candidates in the days since moving on from Pierce, but not much has been known about the search for a new GM.
However, it appears a frontrunner could be emerging in the search: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant General Manager John Spytek.
Spytek has spent the last nine seasons with the Bucs and two as the AGM. He joined Tampa Bay in 2016 as the Director of Player Personnel before being promoted to Vice President of Player Personnel in 2021. He became the AGM in 2023.
He has been in the league for 21 seasons, spending time with several teams, including the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, and Denver Broncos.
Spytek played a major role in assembling an impressive Bucs roster that has won the NFC South for four consecutive seasons. He has also been part of two Super Bowl winners, including in 2021, when Raiders Minority Owner Tom Brady won his seventh.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. has heard from an NFL executive who told him things would be looking up in Las Vegas if the Raiders brought in Spytek with Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson.
Carpenter discussed it on the latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
“I texted an NFL source right after I got off the phone with a gentleman that had worked with John [Spytek] in Detroit,” he said. “This is what I asked the person: ‘What are you hearing?’ He said, ‘Ben Johnson, Spytek, that’s a dream team in Vegas.’”
Spytek would help the Raiders acquire talent. He has helped find impressive college prospects who have contributed to a perennial playoff team in Tampa Bay, including offensive lineman Cody Mauch, running back Bucky Irving, and wide receiver Jalen McMillan.
Spytek and Johnson could be an excellent team to begin a rebuild with ample resources. While the Raiders will still evaluate other candidates, Johnson certainly has an impressive resume.
Head coach and general manager searches are exciting because they bring excitement and intrigue. Fans should be excited about what Spytek could potentially bring if he is hired as the next GM of the Silver and Black.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE