Is a Veteran QB the Way to Go for Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for a quarterback as free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft approaches.
While Aidan O’Connell has more than proved he has what it takes to be a starter, the Raiders know they need more from that position if they want to return to the postseason.
It is not the most robust quarterback market in free agency or the draft, but there should be an upgrade available somewhere. The Raiders must find that upgrade.
Now that Pete Carroll is the Raiders’ head coach, will their pursuit of a quarterback reduce in candidates?
Carroll had three main quarterbacks during his time as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks: Matt Hasselbeck, Russell Wilson, and Geno Smith. Hasselbeck only played under Carroll for one season, while Wilson was there for nine. Smith quarterbacked the Seahawks in Carroll’s final two seasons.
Wilson is a free agent after spending last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he is not the player he used to be, and there are rumors that Carroll and Wilson’s relationship became strained (the rumor now is that it has been mended), Wilson is an obvious candidate to reunite with Carroll in Las Vegas.
Carroll has said it is ‘too early’ to say if Wilson is a choice, but it makes too much sense. He would return to a system he is familiar with and give the Raiders a level of quarterback play they have not had in a few years.
While many of Raider Nation want the team to draft a shiny, young quarterback, the options are slim. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are the only QBs to have ‘star’ potential, and even that is a loose term considering how high their ceilings actually are (not very, compared to previous years!)
If the Raiders want to win now under Carroll, going with a veteran quarterback might be the right choice. Beyond Wilson, what other options make sense?
Kirk Cousins is likely to be cut by the Atlanta Falcons. He could choose a similar route to Wilson’s by signing a league-minimum deal with the Raiders in hopes of reviving the final seasons of his career.
Sam Darnold is expected to earn a big contract after a career-best season with the Minnesota Vikings. With J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wing, Darnold can earn big money elsewhere. The Raiders are a commonly-named destination.
Aaron Rodgers may be on his way out of New York. Would Carroll want to take a swing on the 41-year-old?
The best option may be for Carroll to add an experienced, veteran quarterback if the Raiders want to push for the postseason again.
