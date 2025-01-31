NFL Insider Has Bad News for Raiders QB Draft Hopes
Now that the Raiders have a new head coach and general manager, they will be looking for their next franchise quarterback. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek will now come together and look at what they can do with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders biggest need is clearly a quarterback. The tricky part is that if the Silver and Black want a top quarterback in this year's draft they will likely have to trade up to get it.
Some teams ahead of the Raiders in the draft need a quarterback to. So, moving up is not promised if the Raiders are trying to go that route.
In last year's draft the Raiders wanted to move up for a quarterback but could not. The same can be the case in the 2025 NFL Draft.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport believes the top quarterbacks will be taken before the Raiders can make a selection with their 1st-round pick.
"You have three teams at the top of the draft. You have the Titans, the Browns, and Giants all very in need of quarterbacks and so many other teams around the top 10 maybe more who need a quarterback," said Rapoport. "How do the quarterbacks go?"
"I think they [Titans] raised some eyebrows a little bit saying they will not pass on a generational talent at one. Leading one to believe that maybe if they think is worthy, maybe they do not take a quarterback. It is something worth considering."
"The Browns are probably going to take one. You know the Giants are probably going to take one. You have Cam Ward. You have Shedeur Sanders. So much intrigue in far as how it actually shapes out. Joe Shane the general manager of the Giants has gone out of his way to talk publicly about how much he likes Shedeur Sanders."
"No one knows right now on what the Titans are going to do at one. Are they going to pick a quarterback, are they going to pick a position player, are they going to trade? How all this shakes out will be one of the more fascinating top of the drafts that we have seen"
