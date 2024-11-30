Is Deion Sanders Most Comfortable with Son Playing for Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders will be all in for a starting quarterback in the offseason. The Raiders, after the scouting process will have a quarterback of their liking. They will also have the option of bringing in a veteran quarterback while developing a rookie.
The Raiders 2-10 record has them with a top pick at the moment. If the Raiders lose out, they could end up with the first overall pick. Some fans of Raider Nation are mixed with what the Raiders should do in the last six games of the season. Tank or go win some games.
If the Raiders end up with a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the favorite to be selected is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
Our Hondo Carpenter and The Spun's Matt Hladik talked about the Raiders taking Sanders in the draft on a recent episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"I know the interest that is there with Shedeur. It is starting to take, I am not saying it is there yet and I reserve the right but it is starting to take a, this is a Shedeur Sanders, they got to get Shedeur type of feel," said Carpenter.
"It kind of does," said Hladik. "When you look at just the consensus from draft analysts and obviously the league will always differentiate somewhat, from what the media thinks. But right now there are only two guys who seem to be consensus, early first-round, top 10 quarterbacks and that is Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. I think Shedeur is the quintessential Raider. Now obviously there are a lot of teams that are looking for quarterbacks up near the top."
"We talked about it before, he knows Mark Davis. There is the Brady factor, where I am sure that Deion Sanders would be comfortable with his son going to a team where Tom Brady has some influence. Shedeur, I think you see what he has done where he has uplifted an offense and uplifted a program at Colorado ... The way it seems like guys sort of gravitate to him, he has a swagger about him ... I think he fits, while what you know the quintessential Raider is."
