Is Making Bo Nix Uncomfortable Enough for Raiders' Defense?
The Las Vegas Raiders hope to have a winning record after Sunday afternoon's game against the Denver Broncos.
The Raiders have owned this rivalry for the last four seasons, carrying an eight-game winning streak against the Broncos. They hope to keep that going despite being banged up.
When you look at the Broncos’ results this season, you might think, "Wow, I bet that rookie quarterback is playing really good football and helping them exceed expectations."
But Bo Nix has not particularly been the reason the Broncos are winning games.
Nix has completed 60.1 percent of his passes (29th in the NFL) for 660 yards (25th in the NFL), just one touchdown pass, and four interceptions (tied for third-most in the NFL).
Despite lackluster play from their rookie quarterback, the Broncos have won their last two games.
While it was likely the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets planned to make Nix uncomfortable and turn the ball over, that simply was not enough to take down the Broncos.
Will it be enough for Coach Antonio Pierce, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and the Silver and Black?
The worst thing for the Raiders’ defense is letting Nix get into a rhythm. Nix was at his best at Oregon when he got into a groove and could push the ball down the field. The Raiders cannot let that happen.
The Broncos are currently playing too good of defense. The Raiders cannot fall behind multiple scores. Denver has good weapons, like wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who could cause problems.
The Raiders’ offense might not be built to get into a shootout, so they must continue the trend of making Nix uncomfortable.
But it should not stop there.
The Raiders must capitalize on Nix turnovers, something the Buccaneers and Jets could not force. If Nix is not putting the ball in harm’s way, the Raiders could be in trouble.
Las Vegas has only forced two takeaways all season, tied for the second-fewest in the NFL. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars have fewer.
Nix has not played great football in his rookie season, but he is doing enough to help the Broncos win games.
The Raiders cannot allow that to be the baseline.
