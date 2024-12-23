Is the Raiders' Draft Position Doomed with Win?
It is finally over.
The Las Vegas Raiders snapped their 10-game losing streak, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-14.
It was an impressive defensive effort for Coach Antonio Pierce’s team, finally getting back into the win column for the first time since September. This puts the Raiders’ record at 3-12.
While the players and coaches celebrated the conclusion of a string of agonizing losses in the locker room, many members of Raider Nation let out an exasperated sigh as the clock hit all zeroes.
The Raiders’ victory dropped them from the No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft to the No. 5 spot. For a team that does not have postseason aspirations, this victory does not feel like one to many fans.
The main reason is that this loss could eliminate the Raiders' best shot at drafting one of the top quarterbacks in the class.
Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are expected to be the only first-round quarterbacks right now, and the Raiders may have lost a shot at selecting either player.
The New York Giants, who lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, hold the No. 1 overall pick by a full game over the Raiders, New England Patriots, Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns.
The Giants need a quarterback, and they could take Sanders, who has been popularly linked to the Raiders. The Browns and Titans also need quarterbacks, so those teams being in front of the Raiders does not bode well for the Silver and Black.
However, this does not mean the Raiders cannot find a good player at their current draft position. It may not be a quarterback, the most important position in football, but they could find another franchise cornerstone.
There are plenty of talented players in the class, including Michigan stars cornerback Will Johnson and defensive tackle Mason Graham. Plus, the Raiders could still land one of the quarterbacks if one of the teams in front of them does not take one.
There are still two games left in the season for the Raiders, so they could end up back at the top of the draft order with losses and some luck.
They may not land a quarterback with a selection outside the top three, but that does not mean the Raiders cannot still get one. The dream is not over for this Las Vegas team, and neither is the season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE