Is Zamir White Under Pressure to Perform for Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders expect a big season out of running back Zamir White in 2024.
White took over when Josh Jacobs got hurt at the end of the 2023 season and performed like one of the best running backs in the league over those four weeks.
White finished the 2023 season with 451 yards and a touchdown. 397 of those yards came in Jacobs’ absence.
Jacobs is now a member of the Green Bay Packers, and the Raiders are ready to move forward with White as the lead running back. The former third-round selection is about to get his chance to take over the Raiders’ rushing attack.
Will White be ready for the workload? Is he under pressure from the organization to perform?
Jacobs was excellent for the Raiders in 2022, leading the league in rushing and putting up the best performance of his career.
He could not replicate that performance in 2023, dealing with injuries and inconsistent play while on the field. Fans felt disappointed by Jacobs’ regression, and White’s performance rekindled their excitement.
Now, fans expect White to replicate his performance from the final four games of last season throughout the 2024 season. If he can, White could be looking at a Pro Bowl appearance.
But what if White cannot get going like he did last season? Will the Raiders look to replace him? Will they try to trade for someone midseason if they are in a playoff push, or would they wait until the 2025 NFL Draft to find his replacement?
If White is ineffective for the Raiders in 2024, will the clock tick faster on his time in Las Vegas?
Teams tend to move on faster from running backs now than in years prior. The overarching philosophy around the NFL seems to have shifted toward running backs being the most expendable position in football.
Will the Raiders choose to do that with White if he does not perform? Or will they be willing to be patient with him and find a way to get the most out of him?
White could be in for a big year for the Raiders’ offense. There could also be lots of pressure on him to perform.
