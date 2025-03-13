J.K. Dobbins Still an Option For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders had the worst rushing attack in 2024, finishing 32nd in yards and in yards per attempt, 28th in rushing touchdown.
The Raiders could very well go with a running back in the NFL Draft -- Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton are premium choices that could provide walk-in starter success.
However, one of the best free agent running backs is still available on the second day of the free agency signing period: former Los Angeles Chargers ball carrier J.K. Dobbins.
Dobbins was named a match for the Raiders by Fox Sports' Greg Auman on a list of the best remaining free agent targets.
"Dobbins is still only 26 and had re-established himself nicely in Los Angeles," wrote Auman. "But a late-season knee injury made him miss four games, and now the Chargers have signed Najee Harris. As much as people thought the surge of Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry would help the running back market, it's been pretty rough, with a big extension for Barkley but not a lot of high-dollar investments. We'll keep Dobbins in the AFC West and let him fill a major need for the Raiders, who want to win quickly with Pete Carroll."
Dobbins had 195 carries for 905 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024 under first-year Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh. The resurgent season led CBS Sports' Pete Prisco to name Dobbins the 64th-best available free agent when he did his Top 100 best free agents list.
"The former second-round pick of the Ravens played in 13 games for the Chargers last season, rushing for 905 yards with a 4.6 average," wrote Prisco. "Injuries have plagued him the past three seasons, and he missed four games last season because of injury. When he's on the field, he's a productive back, and at age 26 still has some good football left.
While the chances of more Dobbins injuries are a concern, it is also valid to wonder how his injury history expedited his mileage as a running back; how much does he have left in the tank? will be the prevailing question as teams look to potentially sign him.
The Raiders could use a player like Dobbins, no doubt. It would also save them the need of using their No. 6 pick in the upcoming draft on a running back like Ashton Jeanty -- instead, they could still take Hampton or one of the two Ohio State stars, Quinshon Judkins or TreVeyon Henderson, in the second or third rounds.
Two-back systems are becoming the norm. Could head coach Pete Carroll take that route?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE