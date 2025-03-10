BREAKING: Raiders Make Big Addition to the Secondary
The Las Vegas Raiders have made their first addition of free agency, signing Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn.
Per Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, Chinn signed a two-year deal worth $16 million, including over 75% fully guaranteed at signing.
Chinn, who just turned 27 years old, was a key defender for a Commanders team that made the NFC Championship game. He started all 17 regular season games in 2024, racking up 117 total tackles and seven tackles for loss to go with five passes defended and an interception.
He is versatile, too, as analytics platform Tru Media Sports noted that he received a copius amount of snaps in the box, at cornerback, and in some linebacker spots to go with staying home at safety throughout 2024.
CBS Sports' Pete Prisco ranked Chinn at No. 61 on his list of the Top 100 free agents available.
"Jeremy Chinn took a one-year, prove-it deal with the Commanders and was a big part of their improved defense," wrote Prisco. "Chinn was much better in coverage than he was in Carolina in his first four seasons. That matters. He turns 27 later this month."
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin added in his own ranking, "The former Carolina Panthers standout finally stayed upright on a one-year, prove-it deal, doing a little bit of everything for Dan Quinn. He remains more of a quasi-linebacker than a true cover safety, but in the right role, he can help set the tone."
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham could use a versatile player like Chinn. Graham is known for his creativity and there seem to be plenty of options with Chinn.
The Raiders lost linebacker Robert Spillane and safety Tre'von Moehrig earlier in the day to the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers, respectively. It marked a disappointing start to free agency for the new Raiders regime, which was vocal about retaining key defenders.
Chinn was a second-round draft pick for the Panthers in 2020. He has played in a total 71 games with 67 starts across his five seasons in the NFL. He finished second for the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE