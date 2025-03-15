Jeremy Chinn Named Underrated Signing
The Las Vegas Raiders lost a lot of key free agents pieces this week. But head coach Pete Carroll and general manager were quick to have a response. They went on and replaced those players with their own free agents signing that they believe can help the team win in 2025.
The Raiders were going after multiple big names around the league but Carroll and Spytek were not going to overspend or trade future picks to get better in only one position. They have a plan and they followed it so far in the offseason.
One player that the Raiders signed was defensive back Jeremy Chinn from the Washington Commanders. Chinn will now be playing next to safety Isaiah Pola-Mao next season. Chinn is coming off a success season in Washington. He was a good player and helped the Commanders get to the NFC Championship.
Now Chinn will look to have another good year in 2025 with the Silver and Black. And after what former Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig signed for earlier this week, it made total sense to bring in Chinn to replace him.
The move for Chinn is flying under the radar to many but it is the best move on the defensive side of the ball that the team has made.
Jacob Camenker of USA Today called the move for Chinn one of the most underrated signings of the offseason so far.
"Chinn performed well in his first season with the Washington Commanders. He tied a career-high with 117 tackles and added two sacks, one interception and five pass defenses to his ledger in Dan Quinn's defense," said Camenker.
"Despite his success, Chinn received a deal worth just $8.13 million in AAV. That ranked seventh among free-agent safeties in the early stages of the 2025 offseason and was worth less than half of what former Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig got on the open market from the Carolina Panthers ($17 million AAV)."
The move for the Raiders was a solid one. Now Chinn will come in and work with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and get on the same page. Graham has been one of the best defensive coordinator in the NFL in the last couple of years and a big reason why is because his ability to take different players and have them playing great football.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.