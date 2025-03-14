Raiders Struck Gold with Jeremy Chinn
The Las Vegas Raiders have added several pieces to both offense and defense throughout this offseason and free agency, but one signing that might trump them all is bringing in safety Jeremy Chinn from the Washington Commanders on a two-year deal for over $16 million.
The Raiders defense last season ranked in the middle of the National Football League in average offensive yards allowed per game. Given the franchise has lost several key players, notably linebacker Robert Spillane and Tre'von Moehrig, it was crucial that new general manager John Spytek found a diamond in the rough in free agency, in which he did with Chinn.
The "gold" in this signing is that they were able to get the same kind of production that Moehrig gave but for far less money, eliminating the risk factor. Not to mention that Chinn was ranked fifth among safeties in total tackles, collecting 117 over the full season in Washington.
The former second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers has been a very reliable player to have on the grass over the years. In his first two seasons with the Panthers organization, Chinn collected over 100 total tackles in both seasons as well as five passes defended.
The final year of Chinn's tenure with the Panthers was his worst year in the NFL, where he collected 30 total tackles in 12 games played. Him signing a one year prove it deal with the Commanders, while helping them get to the NFC Championship game was all more reason why the Raiders made the right move with this signing.
On the Commanders playoff run, Chinn collected 29 total tackles, averaging just under 10 tackles per game. The 29 total tackles also led the franchise during their run before eventually getting eliminated.
If Chinn can continue his success during his tenure in Las Vegas, the Raiders could easily see their defense ranking jump from where it finished last season. It will also be beneficial if Chinn can play in another full season as he did last season. In fact, over his career, he's averaged 14.2 games played per season.
