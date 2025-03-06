PODCAST: Exploring Options For Raiders at QB, Potential Trade
LAS VEGAS -- The Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for a quarterback and things are heating up with free agency and the NFL Draft fast approaching.
In this episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider, Hondo Carpenter dives into some intriguing options and scenarios for the Silver and Black in their quest for a quarterback.
Maxx Crosby: "Today's a special day. Being a part of Raider Nation, being here almost seven years now, it's been an absolute blessing in so many ways. My family, obviously my wife and my daughter here today, the sacrifice, the ups and downs, the 5 AM's, the non-stop commitment to excellence on a daily basis is what this is all about. I have so many teammates I can thank. I have so many coaches I could thank. I have so many people in general I can thank, including these two guys right here believing in me and giving me this extension, but now I'm just worried and focused on being the best version of myself every single day and giving them everything I got. So with that, that's all I got."
Pete Carroll: "This program is built around competition, and we're always in pursuit of finding great competitors that will help us build a great team. And there's no way we could find anybody that is more focused and directed and committed to giving everything he's got to every opportunity he's going to get. And so for us to make this statement today is like it fits perfectly, and we're so proud to have Maxx [Crosby] be part of the organization.
But he knows that's just the start of it, and all the rest of it comes after we get after the hard work and the dedication and all of the pursuit that makes this thing really special. So we're starting with a very special person and a player and a man and great family man, and all of that just adds up to this is a great day for us, and we're really thrilled about it."
