REPORT: How Raiders Can Clean Up Nicely in Upcoming NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders' most pressing issue this offseason is how they plan to address the multiple positions needing additional talent. The Raiders face a pivotal offseason after going 4-13 this season and entering the offseason with several free agents.
Las Vegas has plenty to work on. Specifically, the Raiders need help with one of the worst ground games in the National Football League and significant instability at the quarterback position.
Jordan Reid of ESPN recently released his mock draft with picks for every team in the league. He believes the Raiders will address multiple issues, just not in a way many may understand. Reid believes Las Vegas will first address its struggling run game.
“Expect the Raiders to be heavily involved in the veteran quarterback market; I think Russell Wilson or Justin Fields could fit. If they fill that need in free agency, then Las Vegas can take the best player available, which I think is [Ashton] Jeanty. Drafting a running back this high will prompt debate, but the Raiders desperately need help in that department after finishing 2024 last in rushing yards per game (79.8) and yards per rush (3.6)," Reid said.
After addressing their nonexistent ground game, Reid projected the Rams to select quarterback Jaxson Dart in the second round to come in and compete with veteran quarterback Aidan O'Connell for the starting position next season.
“The Raiders are in position to take a chance on a Day 2 quarterback, which would be Dart if the board falls this way. He needs time to develop behind a veteran signal-caller, because it will be a big transition for him from Lane Kiffin’s offense to any NFL scheme. But Dart has upside," Reid said.
Las Vegas would be wise to not let their desperation for a talented quarterback force them to trade additional assets to move up in the draft. This is especially true if the asking price to move up is not more than comfortable for the Raiders.
The Raiders' front office must have a productive offseason rebuilding their roster. That includes taking chances to build a better roster than the Raiders have over the past few seasons. The Raiders drafting Jeanty and Dart would be huge.
