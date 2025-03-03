Raiders Today

REPORT: Raiders' Spytek Talks Tom Brady's Involvement

The new general manager in town John Spytek is heavily aided by veterans of the game of football, which only gives the Las Vegas Raiders a behind the scenes edge.

Dominic Minchella

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders new head honcho in general manager John Spytek might be in one of the better situations as a first time GM. Not only does he have a Super Bowl winning head coach in Pete Carroll leading the way, but he also has the expertise of NFL legend and minority Raiders owner Tom Brady.

In his first go around in his new position at the NFL Combine, Spytek has never turned away from giving credit where credit is do. Its one thing to become the leader of a historic NFL franchise, but it's another thing to act like you know what you are doing on day one. That is something Spytek has never done.

Luckily for Spytek and the future of the Raiders franchise, he is able to bounce ideas of arguably the greatest quarterback of all time in Brady. While there are several needs Las Vegas has to address, primarily their quarterback position, Spytek revealed how important having experienced staff members aids the progression forward.

"I said the other day that I would be a special kind of idiot if I didn't use Tom {Brady} as a sounding board for certain places," Spytek said to Peter Schrager at the NFL Combine. "Coach Carroll again obviously has got such an amazing amount of experience and success in this league and really everywhere he's ever been... It's been an awesome experience getting to know all those guys and what a resource for me and my first go around with this."

Given the Raiders are on the lookout for a quarterback, whether that comes from the NFL Draft or through free agency, Brady might be the best asset to have. Brady was able to figure out what worked during his playing years to lead him to several Super Bowls with multiple victories.

It should be intriguing to see what Spytek and the rest of the coaching additions do when attacking other areas that aren't answered in the draft. For instance, the Raiders could benefit from a running back option given two Raider running backs are set to hit free agency in the upcoming week.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and joins our team as an NFL/College team reporter On Sports Illustrated

Home/News