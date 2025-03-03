REPORT: Raiders' Spytek Talks Tom Brady's Involvement
The Las Vegas Raiders new head honcho in general manager John Spytek might be in one of the better situations as a first time GM. Not only does he have a Super Bowl winning head coach in Pete Carroll leading the way, but he also has the expertise of NFL legend and minority Raiders owner Tom Brady.
In his first go around in his new position at the NFL Combine, Spytek has never turned away from giving credit where credit is do. Its one thing to become the leader of a historic NFL franchise, but it's another thing to act like you know what you are doing on day one. That is something Spytek has never done.
Luckily for Spytek and the future of the Raiders franchise, he is able to bounce ideas of arguably the greatest quarterback of all time in Brady. While there are several needs Las Vegas has to address, primarily their quarterback position, Spytek revealed how important having experienced staff members aids the progression forward.
"I said the other day that I would be a special kind of idiot if I didn't use Tom {Brady} as a sounding board for certain places," Spytek said to Peter Schrager at the NFL Combine. "Coach Carroll again obviously has got such an amazing amount of experience and success in this league and really everywhere he's ever been... It's been an awesome experience getting to know all those guys and what a resource for me and my first go around with this."
Given the Raiders are on the lookout for a quarterback, whether that comes from the NFL Draft or through free agency, Brady might be the best asset to have. Brady was able to figure out what worked during his playing years to lead him to several Super Bowls with multiple victories.
It should be intriguing to see what Spytek and the rest of the coaching additions do when attacking other areas that aren't answered in the draft. For instance, the Raiders could benefit from a running back option given two Raider running backs are set to hit free agency in the upcoming week.
