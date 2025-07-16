Is Raiders' Ashton Jeanty All-Pro Material?
The Las Vegas Raiders finished last season with the fewest rushing yards of any team in the National Football League. They finished the season before that with the third-fewest. After years of unsuccessful play at running back, the Raiders addressed the issue in a significant way.
The Raiders' selection of Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the draft made plenty of sense but was not without risk, as, on average, running backs generally have the shortest careers of any players in the league.
Still, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll likes to run the ball, and the Raiders will need to do so as they continue to implement Chip Kelly's offensive scheme. Josh Edwards of CBS Sports recently analyzed Jeanty's potential impact.
"Last year's choice, Atlanta's Bijan Robinson, is still eligible to make his first All-Pro appearance, but another option is to be explored: Jeanty. Rookies are not often included, but if there were one position that made sense, it would be running back given the shorter career span," Edwards said.
"Ashton Jeanty is capable of making an impact in both the run and pass games. Given Las Vegas' lack of offensive weapons, the Boise State product has an opportunity to see ample volume in Year 1.
Jeanty was one of the most athletic players available in the draft and was undoubtedly the best player available at what was their most significant positional need. The Raiders invested a high draft pick in Jeanty, but most believe he will be worth the investment.
Raiders owner Mark Davis recently explained what Jeanty does well and what factored into the decision to draft a running back as high as the Raiders did. Davis seems to have little doubt about Jeanty's pending impact on his team.
"He brings a lot of things. Obviously, he is a great running back. He has superior balance, which is something everybody has been talking about. He knows football, he is a smart ball player. He is somebody that, right out of the box, you can trust. He stayed there (at Boise State) when he could have gone other places, but he decided to finish out what he started. That showed loyalty and other things that are qualities you look for in a teammate," Davis said.
