Josh Jacobs Sounds Off About Frustrations He Had With Raiders
Former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is starting the next chapter of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.
Since Jacobs left in free agency, it was rather unclear what swayed his decision, but when he recently joined the "Green Light With Chris Long" podcast, the former Raider laid it all out there.
"I told them, I'm like, 'Man, coming from Alabama, I went to a championship every year I was there,'" Jacobs said. "It be like every year. I remember coming to the league and losing my first game and I was mad and not talking to nobody, and a vet comes up to me and [was] like, 'This is the NFL. You're going to lose.' I'm like, 'So, y'all cool with losing?' Like, it was so different. For me, it was so different. So, that was one thing.
"And then, the most frustrating thing about it all I feel like, especially when you got like me, Tae [Davante Adams], and Maxx [Crosby], you got guys that come in every day and work hard, and you don't get the results. And then it gets to the point where like, 'OK, I'm working hard, and I'm doing every little detail, every little step, and I'm still not getting the results. So, I didn't have the answers. And that's the part that was the most frustrating is like, OK, you do everything that you're asked of, but you still don't get the result that you want or this or that. And it's like you'll be close, but every year you're close, but it's not winning. So, that was a big thing for me, too. I'm like, 'Man, y'all want me to come back on a discount and lose? I don't know how I feel about that.'"
Jacobs was very supported by Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, who made it clear that he wanted Jacobs to stay in Sin City.
"So, with him [Pierce] -- and you got to know, he called me 'the heart of the team,'" Jacobs said. "So, he was one of those dudes that he believed in me. I can honestly say that from even before he took over the job, he used to talk to me and give me pointers and stuff. And I wanted to come back and play for him and things like that, but also, at the same time, when it came down to it, it was out of his hands. He was like, 'We want you back,' but it's like he can't really do much about it to have me back because he's a first-time head coach, and Mr. [Mark] Davis didn't want to put too much on his plate. So, he put people around him to handle all of those things.
"So, it was just like that but then, not only that, I never talked to the GM or none of that, so it was like it just was what it was. At the end of the day, I told them, I'm like, 'Look I got every Raider record since I've been here, basically.' And I'm like, 'If y'all don't have enough respect in me to sit me down and have a conversation, then we ain't got nothing to talk about.' And it was just that simple, really."
