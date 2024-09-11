Justin Herbert Takes an Interesting Shot, Disrespects Raiders' Maxx Crosby
The Las Vegas Raiders held the Los Angeles Chargers to 83 total yards in the first half of their contest on Sunday. 0 for 7 on third down and a total of four first downs during the entire first half. The first drive was one of dominance for the Raiders, specifically.
All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby was able to sack Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert at one point, even. The rest of the game, however, was different. The Chargers stormed back offensively thanks to a worn-down Raiders defense. After the game, Herbert took to social media to subtly throw shade at Crosby.
Herbert posted a photo on his Instagram story of Crosby being swallowed up by a Chargers offensive lineman as he passed.
Crosby, a fierce competitor, will no doubt keep a long memory for their rematch on Jan. 5. It doesn't help that the Raiders lost, and a potentially key game between the two teams will only fuel Crosby more.
Crosby' sack of Herbert put him in elite company.
"Maxx Crosby brings down Chargers QB Justin Herbert for a loss of 4 on third down to force an LAC punt. Crosby notches his first sack of the season and now brings his career total to 53.0, tying Bill Pickel (53.0) for the fourth most sacks in Raiders history," the Raiders PR team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "DE Maxx Crosby notched his eighth consecutive game with at least one tackle for loss, dating back to Week 11 of 2023 at Miami. His eight-game streak with a tackle for loss is the longest active streak in the NFL."
Crosby is the lifeblood of this Raiders team, which has derived its identity from his mentality and style of play. Crosby is a true-blue football player, a gym rat, a film rat, and tough. His motor and compete level might be unmatched throughout the entirety of the NFL.
The Raiders are without defensive lineman Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson, which is why they signed former Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson on Monday.
Regardless, Crosby will be asked to do more going forward. Come January 5th, he will be more than ready for his rematch with Herbert.
